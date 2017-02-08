Cases of Female Genital Mutilation discovered every hour in England

An analysis of National Health Service (NHS) statistics has found that a case of female genital mutilation (FGM) is either treated or discovered every hour in England. While stupid liberal activists hold signs saying that the hijab is empowerment, Muslim girls are being forcibly mutilated ( usually without anaesthetic) despite living inside a civilised Western country.

Though the practice of FGM, which is performed mainly in African and Middle Eastern nations, has been illegal in the UK since 1985, the problem was assessed by medics in England every 61 minutes between April 2015 and May 2016. During this period, there were 8,656 occasions when women or girls attended hospitals or doctors’ surgeries and female circumcision was reported as being the problem. The figures show that, on average, brand new cases of FGM are discovered every 92 minutes. The figures come as the world marks the awareness-raising, UN-sponsored international day of zero tolerance to FGM. The UN’s human rights chief, Zeid bin Ra’ad Zeid al-Hussein, has not yet commented on the practice.

This is not surprising considering that the UN selected Saudi Arabia to head the Human Rights committee despite their appalling human rights record. They clearly do not choose people to head things based on their suitability for the role.

…Home Secretary Amber Rudd added: “FGM is a devastating act of violence that no woman or girl should ever have to suffer and the criminals who perpetrate it should be brought to justice.” Laws against female circumcision were strengthened in 2003 but there has yet to be a single successful prosecution, a failure which has been branded a “national scandal” by the Home Affairs Select Committee.

This is what feminists should be protesting about. This is what Women’s marches should be focussed on. Young women are being brutally mutilated for life, their sexual enjoyment taken away from them forever. Instead, feminists are organised and led by the likes of Sharia Law champion Linda Sarsour who fights for women to be subjected and controlled by misogynistic Sharia law.

Unfortunately, it is not just Muslim activists like Linda Sarsour that are the problem. It is Britain’s own politicians.

The Labour MP for Rotherham, where it was revealed that — in a 16 year period — as many as 1,400 girls were groomed, pimped, and raped by men mostly of Pakistani heritage while authorities turned a blind eye, has worked to stifle opposition to child rape in her constituency. Following the exposure of Rotherham’s child sex abuse scandal, Ms. Champion handed a 300-signature petition to parliament demanding powers to cut “far-right” protests. Grooming of young British girls by gangs of predominantly Pakistani men is still occurring on an “industrial scale” in the Yorkshire town, victims and campaigners reported in August last year. -Breitbart