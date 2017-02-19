Your chance to listen to Ayaan Hirsi Ali one of the 100 most influential people in the world

In April 2017, women’s rights activist, champion of free speech and best-selling author Ayaan Hirsi Ali will make her first appearance in New Zealand to discuss the current world political climate, Islam, and a plethora of other vital topics.

Infidel. Heretic. Apostate. Ayaan Hirsi Ali has courted controversy over her years in the public eye, earning widespread criticism amongst the liberal left and death threats from the religious right. April will see her come in Auckland to add her voice to the heated debate about Islam’s place in a modern liberal democracy.

The people who wrote this promo are either ill informed or are being deliberately obtuse. Since when was Islam considered the religious right? They can’t even say it. The death threats are from MUSLIMS!

Sun 9 Apr 2017, 6:30pm–9:00pm

Where: Bruce Mason Centre, Cnr Hurstmere Rd & The Promenade, Takapuna, Auckland

VIP Post-event Cocktail: $249.00

A Reserve: $119.00

B Reserve: $99.00

C Reserve: $79.00

Student: $59.00

Buy Tickets – 0800 111 999 …Born in Somalia to a devout Muslim family, Hirsi Ali underwent female genital mutilation as a child and escaped an arranged marriage in 1992 by seeking political asylum in the Netherlands. Leaving her religion behind, she famously collaborated with director Theo van Gogh to produce Submission, a short film that ultimately led to van Gogh’s assassination and the subsequent call for her own.

Moving to the USA in 2006, Hirsi Ali is now an American citizen and has since founded the AHA Foundation in defence of women’s rights, and served as a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute think tank. Hirsi Ali has been previously named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and is a New York Times number one bestselling author. Following on from the release of her 2015 book ‘Heretic: Why Islam Needs a Reformation Now,’ April will see Ayaan Hirsi Ali in New Zealand for the first time and Think Inc., in association with Loop, invite you to step inside the controversy with ‘Hero of Heresy.’

The event will consist of a lecture from Ayaan Hirsi Ali, followed by a discussion with the event host, and conclude with an audience question and answer session.

Doors 6:30 pm / Show: 7.30 pm / Ends 9 pm. -eventfinda.co.nz