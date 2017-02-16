The Christchurch Port Hills fire is now a civil emergency

Whaleoil readers have been sharing their own photos and reports. Now that the fire is more than a nuisance, we’ll follow its progress here.

AT A GLANCE:

– A state of emergency has been declared in Christchurch and Selwyn.

– A number of houses have been destroyed.

– Around 450 houses have been evacuated.

– The blazes have burned through 1850 hectares of land.

– One person has been killed fighting the fires – chopper pilot and ex-SAS solider Steve Askin.

– Dozens of homes are without power.

KEY INFORMATION FOR RESIDENTS:

– A number of evacuation centres have been set up at Halswell Library, Selwyn Events Centre in Lincoln, Te Hapua Halswell Centre on Halswell Rd, Nga Hau e Wha Marae on Pages Rd.

– A Facebook page has been set up for fire evacuees. Find it here.

– People are being advised to stay away from the hills and also to prepare for swift evacuation.