Do Christians have the right to do nothing about rampant Islamic fundamentalism?

Is doing nothing about rampant Islamic fundamentalism a moral option for Christians? I am no longer a Christian but I feel compelled to speak out. This writer while making it clear that hate is not an option for Christians (even against their enemies) nevertheless raises the question of whether of not we have the right to do nothing when our culture is threatened.

Furthermore, it is the sort of demonising and stereotyping of opponents of which the racists are themselves guilty. Against such dumbing-down of the real nature of the problem, I would argue, with Benedict XVI among others, that there are three mutually incompatible and inimical forces at work in the international arena: secular globalism, radical Islam and Christian orthodoxy. As Pope Benedict highlighted in his prophetic Regensburg address, the clash between these forces is at the troubled heart of our darkening world.

…Racism is always evil, as is any other manifestation of hatred towards our neighbours or our enemies. Christians can never espouse racism, nor can they support with a clear conscience parties that advocate racism. It is, however, unfair to suggest that anyone who is concerned about the Islamisation of Europe or about the endemic corruption and overarching imperialism of the European Union is either a racist or a xenophobe. Such language is the sort of thoughtless knee-jerk reaction that is the death of rational discourse.

This struggle for the heart of Europe was encapsulated by a young priest, Fr Jacek Międlar, at an Independence Day rally in Warsaw in November. Considering efforts by the European Union to force Poland to accept large-scale Islamic immigration, he likened the EU’s coercion of the Polish people to the oppression of the Soviet occupation.

“Dearly beloved,” he said, “we’re not afraid of the peaceful Muslims, but they’re a minority. We’re afraid of fundamentalism. We do not want violence, we do not want aggression in the name of Allah … We must oppose it. We do not want the hatred that is in the Koran, in Surah 5 [expressed for Jews and Christians], but we want the love and truth of the Gospel. We want to fight with the sword of love and truth, to which St Paul the Apostle calls us in the sixth chapter [of the Epistle] to the Ephesians [6:14-17]. The Gospel, and not the Koran!”

“The Gospel,” the thousands in the crowd roared again and again. “And not the Koran!”

Fr Międlar continued: “Leftist and Islamic aggression aimed at everything Christian and national makes us very afraid. But we’re also afraid that our fear will turn into hatred. And we, as Christians, cannot let this happen. That’s why we, the Christians, want dialogue. But no one wants to talk to us, instead calling us fascists, racists, xenophobes, and infidel dogs. We can never allow this [succumbing to hatred]. We don’t want to fight with the hammer of hate they want to push in our hands … We want to fight with the sword of truth. With the sword of love! With the sword of the Gospel! With the Sword that is Jesus Christ, our living Lord and Saviour.”

Fr Międlar is a controversial figure in Poland. His congregation, the Vincentians, banned him last month from public speaking because of his links to extremist nationalist groups. But though many of us are unaccustomed to such stridency, especially on the part of the clergy, and though many of us might baulk at the crusading language, the words of this priest are nonetheless a challenge for us all. In a world of rising secular fundamentalism and rampant Islamic fundamentalism, what are we, as Christians, called to do? Do we say and do nothing? Wouldn’t such inertia and inaction in the face of the forces of evil and their destructive consequences constitute a mortal sin of omission? Might it not be mortal, not only to the individual soul who refuses to resist the evil, but mortal also to the culture he is called to defend? Isn’t a refusal to resist the culture of death itself deadly? Do we have the right to do nothing?

-catholicherald.co.uk