Clown from Wellington in a Clown Shirt to stand in Mt Albert

Gareth Morgan’s Opportunities Party has announced it will contest the Mt Albert by-election – but the party founder will not run.

Instead, the newly formed party has put forward its chief of staff Geoff Simmons to contest the seat. Simmons is an economist who has worked for the Morgan Foundation.

Announcing the candidate this morning outside the Mt Albert War Memorial Hall, Morgan said Simmons would be the “thorn between two roses” – a reference to Labour MP Jacinda Ardern and Green MP Julie Anne Genter, who are also running.

He also said competing against Labour and the Greens would be a “David and Goliath” battle because they were well-funded and established parties.

Nominations for the February 25 by-election close today. Other confirmed candidates are independent Penny Bright and Socialist Aotearoa candidate Joe Carolan, formerly of Mana Movement.

Morgan formed the Opportunities Party late last year, and is aiming to meet the 5 per cent party vote threshold to enter Parliament. He initially said he would not run candidates in electorates but has more recently said he has had approaches from people wanting to represent the party across the country.