The Conservative Party on Immigration and New Zealand’s Refugee quota

I contacted National, Labour, Act, The Maori Party, NZ First, the Greens, the Opportunities Party, the Conservatives and United Future to ask them all three questions. The fifth party to respond to my questions was the Conservative party. My questions and the Conservative Party’s answers are published in full and un-edited.

Question:

The perception of many of our readers is that left-of-centre political parties prefer immigrants from low socio-economic countries who are highly dependent on the state and poorly educated because immigrants like that will naturally vote for the left-of-centre parties who allowed them in. Which immigrants get priority under your party’s policy and why?

Answer:

The Conservative Party would want to prioritise immigrants who can add to our economy and not depend on it. Our priorities for immigrants would be:

a. Possessing skills or qualifications that we are in need of in New Zealand. These would have to be qualifications recognised in New Zealand to avoid the situation that currently exists of qualified doctors being unable to practise medicine in New Zealand.

b. Immigrants with a good grasp of the New Zealand language so that they can maximise the skills/ qualifications they have.

c. Immigrants of good character. Any red flags raised by New Zealand or other entities should be enough to reject an application.

Question:

Many of our readers do not trust the UN to decide which refugees we will get and are concerned that they are not being vetted properly. There is also the problem that Christian and non-Muslim refugees who are more easily able to integrate and assimilate into New Zealand are not safe inside the camps and flee them which results in an almost 100% Muslim refugee intake for New Zealand. Given that we are a Christian and secular country where does your party stand on our refugee quota?

Answer:

The Conservative Party can understand people’s concerns about the lack of trust in the UN choice of refugees. We are also concerned that those whose lives are truly in danger can be bullied out of the system. We would prefer to work with those non-government organisations which more closely align themselves with our national values and fill our quota, and maybe more, with refugees referred by them after adequate vetting. Some such NGOs may even be New Zealand based.

Question:

Our readers would also like to know if your party would support putting persecuted minorities such as Christian and non-Muslim refugees at the front of the queue?

Answer:

The Conservative Party sees this as a difficult one as we may end up in danger of doing what we may be accusing the UN of doing. Choice based on religious belief. All people are of equal value, but we do believe that refugees settled into a land of similar values would settle and contribute to that country more quickly, much the same way as adopted children these days are placed in families of similar background and values, such as extended families or families from the same ethnic background. We believe priority should be given to those who are truly in danger, and they tend to be minority groups in those countries.