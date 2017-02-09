Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Who are the contenders for your vote this election? Take the survey

by SB on February 9, 2017 at 10:00am

We are curious about Whaleoilers preferences this election. Is your vote up for grabs? Have you already made up your mind? Do you always vote for the same party no matter what?

This survey simply asks you about which parties are likely or unlikely to get your support this election. This will be an interesting slice of the conservative/libertarian community and will indicate whether or not the political parties can take their traditional voter base for granted or not. Do the minor parties have a chance of winning one or both of your votes? Let’s find out.

You can take the simple two question survey here.

 

 

