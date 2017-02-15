Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

Activist or ordinary Kiwi Muslim? What does her twitter feed reveal?
0

Daily Proverb

by Cameron Slater on February 15, 2017 at 6:00am

Proverbs 15

7 The lips of the wise give good advice;
the heart of a fool has none to give.

 

Please support Whaleoil.
Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.
Be part of making sure Whaleoil's voice continues.

Tagged:
Print
29%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu