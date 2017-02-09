Whale Oil Beef Hooked
ACT better be careful. If National can get there with Winston alone…
0

Dave Rubin on why he left the left

by Cameron Slater on February 9, 2017 at 5:30pm

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report used to be a big progressive. He even had a show with The Young Turks! But now he’s not a progressive. He has left the left. Why? Dave Rubin shares his story.  You might like to share your stories about why you left the left as well. I know of at least one current cabinet minister that used to belong to the Labour party but left for ideological reasons.

I could never have supported the left, I grew up in a household where we were encouraged to explore politics and from a very young age was exposed to politicians from Muldoon through to the current crop.

My mother used to slay politicians for entertainment. I learned from her.

But also from a young age, when I was 15 years old, I learned that unions were useless and unionists violent and petulant scumbags. I was even assaulted by one unionist who went on to become a Labour cabinet minister. My crime? Crossing a picket line to work.

I’m sure readers have many such experiences.

 

