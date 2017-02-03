Is it the final countdown for the United Nations?

UN Resolution 2334 started off a chain of events that may lead to the replacement of the United Nations with a new world body called The Covenant of Democratic Nations.” The birth of the new movement to replace the UN was in reaction to the ambassadorial applause when the UN declared that Israel’s Jewish connection to the Western Wall was now to all intents and purposes illegal. It hardened the resolve of some key people and now concrete replacement action has begun. The idea is that CDN nations will stay as vestigial members in order to oversee the UN’s destruction in the same way the League of Nations was dissolved after World War Two and replaced with the present UN.

It has started with a conversation of ideas proposing an official international conference which would carefully propound a multilaterally-signed diplomatic convention that would be ratified by countries as a binding treaty that would juridically forge the Covenant into operational reality. The entire process — fraught with hazy puzzlements over a terrain of “what ifs” — would be limited to nations governed by democratic principles . Each member would or could defund the United Nations while it labored to construct a successor entity dedicated to world peace along democratic principles with equal respect for all people regardless of religion, gender, race, identity, or national origin, as well as formulating a mechanism to resolve disputes.

A prime mission of the new world body would be to re-ratify, amend, or nullify all acts and resolutions of the United Nations and its agencies such as UNESCO. Thus, the Covenant would create a new body of long-overdue, reformed, clarified, and updated international law…

Clearly, the history of world bodies… is not a good one. The League of Nations was born after World War One out of a quest for revenge by the victors, laced with a visionary desire to end colonialism, and empower self-determination among nationally awakened peoples, so long as the whole business conquered the oil fields of the Mideast,

…Countries were invented that never existed, carved and chipped off the toppled Turkish and German empires, creating hand-picked kings and sovereigns who could legally sign lucrative petroleum contracts. Backstage, oil companies got the oil. But the flaccid League of Nations — which never included the United States — proved its utter uselessness during the Hitler regime.

After World War Two, the League was replaced by the United Nations. Although enshrined as a democratic enterprise, profoundly undemocratic and scheming governments penetrated by the organization from its inception. Civil war-torn China and a tyrannical and hegemonic Soviet Union, joined the other democratic allies—France, Great Britain, and the United States—to create the Security Council. Expansion, inclusion, and extension eventually enrolled 193 nations, including such egalitarian democracies as North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Saudi Arabia. The world body began as a sick organ and deteriorated from there.

Understandably, some suggest that once born, the Covenant may eventually sunset its own existence after its reform work is done.

The Covenant conversation launched in earnest on January 23, 2017 when a panel of like-minded voices assembled in a crowded Gold Room of the Rayburn House congressional office building on Capitol Hill. Representative Trent Franks (R-AZ,) who currently supports a bill to defund the UN, opened the Covenant Launch proceedings by declaring, “This is a critically important issue. The United Nations started out with a noble charter … but the United Nations has not only failed their charter, they have distinctly moved in the opposite direction and done actual harm … They have become an anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-democratic, anti-freedom mob … We need some type of alternative—a Covenant of Democratic Nations … We need to repeal and replace.”

…Famed constitutional attorney Nathan Lewin , who has worked on 28 Supreme Court cases, proclaimed to the room, “ The United Nations deserves an obituary … because the United Nations committed suicide when it adopted Resolution 2334. It wrote its own death warrant … Today I am happy to join a group that would spell the end of the United Nations, the end of its funding, it presence and significance in the world order.”

…The Covenant of Democratic Nations Launch in Washington DC was only the beginning. Additional panels and town hall meetings are scheduled:

…The whirlwind six-week tour will finish with a series of efforts in Los Angeles and San Diego.

…In each city, many questions will be debated. For example, exactly what constitutes a democracy? CDN’s Declaration asserts: “Democratic nations can be defined many ways by many people. One definition is: a pluralistic nation with a representative electorally-based government, overseen by its own constitutional checks and balances, which protects minority rights and treats all people, both its citizens and others, regardless of race, religion, national origin, or identification, with equal justice, equal dignity, and an equal respect for human rights.”

In many ways, the League of Nations began with a speech, Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points. The United Nations began with a short, written declaration. For the Covenant of Democratic Nations, the conversation has now begun.

