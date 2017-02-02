Dear Graham

via email

Todd Muller responds

Date: 1 February 2017 at 3:16:58 PM NZDT

Subject: FW: UN resolution 2334

Thank you for taking the time to write to my office and sharing your views on UN Security Council Resolution 2334 which was passed on December 23rd 2016.

My understanding of the issue is that Resolution 2334 supports a two state solution that will allow both Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side by side, and calls for an end to obstacles that hinder this progress including inflammatory rhetoric and incitement, violence against civilians, acts of terror and Israeli settlement activity that contravenes international law. New Zealand has long encouraged Israel to negotiate a two state peace deal and we have sought to provide both political and practical support to the parties in reaching such an agreement.

New Zealand’s support for Resolution 2334 is consistent with our approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over many decades and the statements New Zealand made regularly on this issue during our two year term on the Security Council. False and misleading assertions have been made that the resolution will predetermine negotiations between the parties, affect the rights of Israelis to access certain religious sites, or change the legal status of the West Bank. New Zealand would not have supported the resolution if these were correct.

No member of the Security Council voted against Resolution 2334. The ten elected members of the Security Council (Angola, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, NZ, Senegal, Spain Ukraine, Uruguay, and Venezuela) all voted in favour of the Resolution. Of the five permanent members of the Council, France, the UK, China, and Russia, all voted in favour, while the US deliberately abstained from voting, allowing the Resolution 2334 to pass.

I hope this letter helps to clarify the decision,

Thank you once again for taking the time to write and share your views,