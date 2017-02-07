Deputy PM sore about not being asked to attend Te Tii

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett was at the [dawn] service on behalf of Prime Minister Bill English who chose to stay away from Waitangi this year and instead hosted his annual breakfast at Orakei in Auckland. Speaking to media after the dawn service, Bennett said it was a “shame” English couldn’t be there, but he hadn’t made the decision “lightly”.

It’s the only decision Bill English made since he’s been back from holiday, and it’s the only one that’s been generally popular.

“He’s certainly not anti, and certainly considers the spirituality and significance of this place, so it’s not a decision he makes lightly,” she said.

Explain is losing dear. You’ve said that he doesn’t take it lightly twice. We all get it – he doesn’t care. And neither does the majority of New Zealanders.

“I think there are other Maori and iwi who would welcome the Prime Minister on this day and we need to look at that as well.”

So he clearly does take it lightly. He’s extending the middle finger and telling Te Tii there is more than one game in town on Waitangi Day.

I doubt English will run the risk of facing another Waitangi Day as a prime minister, but that’s for another day.

– Stuff