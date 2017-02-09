Dilbert founder Scott Adams tells UC Berkeley he’s done with them

The Blaze reports:

Scott Adams, creator the famed “Dilbert” comic strip, has been capturing attention over the last year or so with his observations about President Donald Trump and the public’s reaction to him.

[I]n the wake of the riots at the University of California, Berkeley, over an appearance by alt-right firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos, Adams’ gloves appear to be completely off.

Adams said he’s ending his support of Berkeley, where he received an MBA years ago. “I have been a big supporter lately, with both my time and money, but that ends today,” he wrote in his blog post last Friday. “I wish them well, but I wouldn’t feel safe or welcome on the campus. A Berkeley professor made that clear to me recently. He seems smart, so I’ll take his word for it.”

Referring to Yiannopoulos, Adams said he “decided to side with the Jewish gay immigrant who has an African-American boyfriend, not the hypnotized zombie-boys in black masks who were clubbing people who hold different points of view. I feel that’s reasonable, but I know many will disagree, and possibly try to club me to death if I walk on campus.”

More from Adams:

Yesterday I asked my most liberal, Trump-hating friend if he ever figured out why Republicans have most of the Governorships, a majority in Congress, the White House, and soon the Supreme Court. He said, “There are no easy answers.”

“I submit that there are easy answers,” Adams concluded. “But for many Americans, cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias hide those easy answers behind Hitler hallucinations.”