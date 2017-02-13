Whale Oil Beef Hooked
In Europe, voters and governments don’t see eye to eye about Muslim immigration

by Cameron Slater on February 13, 2017 at 5:00pm

Voters will force this on their governments, one by one.  No matter how many times the liberal media call those who want to halt Muslim immigration racists, nationalists, extremists, far-right and neo-Nazi, the truth is that the majority of voters agree.

The stubbornness of Western governments to continue a program of Muslim immigration against the will of the people will at best see a huge swing back to the centre right, and at worst the outbreak of civil war.

The will of the people?   Matters not when the media says the majority are a bunch of uneducated, red-neck, racist bigots.  Like us.

 

– Al Jazeera

 

