Face of the Day

Prime Minister Bill English has stuck with John Key’s (presumed) preferred date of September 23 for the election – a sort of Goldilocks option.
Not too late, not too early … in fact just about right at almost exactly three years since the September 20, 2014 election.
It’s the first weekend without an All Blacks game on around that time. Exactly the same as three years ago. Going before the games will make it an early election. Waiting until after the games means an election when people’s minds are on holidays, paying for presents and getting irritated about sticky days and traffic.
– Audrey Young, Stuff