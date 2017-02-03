Face of the Day

Australia’s PM got no love from Trump.

Donald Trump reportedly slammed Malcolm Turnbull over a proposed asylum seeker deal and accused the Australian Prime Minister of looking to ship off the ‘next Boston bombers’ to the United States during their first official telephone conversation.

On Thursday afternoon the newly-elected president took to Twitter to slam the Obama administration for agreeing to take on the refugees in the first place.

‘Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!,’ he wrote.

Senior US officials told the Washington Post that Donald Trump abruptly hung up on Mr Turnbull after just 25 minutes – when the pair were meant to speak for an hour.

A fuming President Trump reportedly told Mr Turnbull that the conversation was ‘the worst call by far’ he had taken that day, after ‘boasting’ about pleasant exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin and three other world leaders.