Face of the Day

Well done ma’am. Longest serving living monarch at 65 years.

She became the longest reigning British Monarch in September 2015 when she surpassed the reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

Elizabeth II and Victoria have been the only two monarchs to reach their Diamond Jubilee.

But six sovereigns have ruled the country for 50 years – reaching their Golden Jubilee.

At 90, she is also the world’s oldest monarch and, following the death of the king of Thailand last year, the world’s longest reigning living monarch.

But the Queen has some way to go before she becomes the world’s longest reigning monarch.

King Sobhuza II of Swaziland, who died in 1982, holds that title – he was just four months old when he became king and ruled for 82 years and 253 days.

It was estimated that he had about 210 children from at least 70 wives and by the time of his death had more than 1,000 grandchildren