Face of the Day

An Egyptian woman with a medical condition which caused her to balloon to 500kg has landed in India for potentially lifesaving treatment. Eman Ahmed, 36, emerged from her home for the first time in 25 years after being extracted by a crane and put on a cargo aircraft to Mumbai.

Ahmed was born weighing 5kg and diagnosed with elephantiasis, a condition in which body parts swell due to a parasitic infection, a medical website reported. Thyroid problems forced her to stop going to school as a child, the Hindustan Times reported. In 2014, when she tipped the scales at 300kg, Ahmed suffered a stroke which left her paralysed, affected her speech and left her bedridden. Ahmed will be operated on by veteran bariatric specialist Muffazal Lakdawala, who agreed to help the family pro bono after her desperate sister reached out to him.

What look like her shoulders, are actually her elbows.

It’s remarkable she’s still alive. I wish her well.