Face of the Day

In a post on [Moby’s] Facebook yesterday, the Grammy-nominated resistance fighter, I mean, musician – real name Richard Melville Hall – said he’d spent the weekend “talking to friends who work in DC” and could “accurately” post inside information about the anxiety-inducing hellmouth that is Donald Trump’s presidency.

Oh to be so well connected.

Among the revelations posted by Moby is apparent proof that the infamous ‘golden showers’ dossier is “100% real” and that Trump is being blackmailed by the Russian government, “not just for being peed on by Russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things,” he wrote. He also suggested that the Trump administration was manufacturing a war with Iran by putting US warships in their vicinity “in the hope that Iran will attack one of the ships and give the USA pretense for invasion”. “I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen, there will be a public record beforehand,” he added. “These are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.”

If there is one silver lining to this cloud, it’s that even non-Trump supporters weren’t willing to run with it.

Perhaps inevitably, the musician’s post was coolly greeted, with Trump supporters calling on the star to stop “making a fool out of yourself”, while casual onlookers mocked the whole ridiculous scenario. The backlash prompted a bitter follow-up post from Moby, who sarcastically called himself a “bald clown who probably knows nothing”.

Why artists keep venturing into areas they care about on behalf of their fans is beyond me. You make nice music, or you say some lines in a movie. I’ve been watching movies with Travolta and Tom Cruise but I’ve never judged their work by their off-the-job ideas about life and reality.

Why artists think we care what they think on matters not related to their fame or notoriety is beyond me. Would you be interested in critical movie reviews from Trump? Music reviews by Julian Assange?

Well then. Be quiet and go back to work.

– Brisbane Times via Stuff