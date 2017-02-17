Face of the Day

One of Rotorua’s finest

The mother of Rotorua toddler Nia Glassie, who was beaten to death in 2007, will be released from prison on parole next month.

Lisa Kuka, 43, is serving a nine year prison sentence for manslaughter. Her sentence was due to expire on October 16.

She has been assessed as at medium risk of offending by the Parole Board, and intimate relationships have been identified as a very high risk factor.

Two addresses have been identified for her release on parole, and whānau will share responsibility for supporting her.

She is prohibited from drugs, alcohol, and non-prescribed medication and all media contact including social media, television, radio.

She has also been banned from having contact with any person under 16 years of age without approval from her probation officer, and is required to discourage friends and family from contacting her.