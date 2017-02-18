I had Trent Boult as the Face of the Day after the first T20 innings in Auckland last night. I had to begrudgingly change it to Imran Tahir who managed to get a five wicket bag and denied the Black caps the full 20 overs.
We can but hope this is a blip and New Zealand will turn up for the ODIs. But not if Tahir has anything to say about it. He’s the golden boy that everyone is talking about.
