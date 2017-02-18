Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Face of the Day

by Whaleoil Staff on February 18, 2017 at 6:30am

I had Trent Boult as the Face of the Day after the first T20 innings in Auckland last night.  I had to begrudgingly change it to Imran Tahir who managed to get a five wicket bag and denied the Black caps the full 20 overs.

We can but hope this is a blip and New Zealand will turn up for the ODIs.  But not if Tahir has anything to say about it.  He’s the golden boy that everyone is talking about.

 

 

