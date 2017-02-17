Who are Faking Hate Crimes and why?

I did a google search for fake hate crimes and in order of what I found here are both the crimes and the people behind them. You can form your own conclusions as to which groups are the most common instigators of fake hate crimes.

Two University of Michigan students filed a false hate crime report. Both falsely claimed to be the victim of hate crimes in the wake of the presidential election, prompting significant investigations and weeks of media hype. One of the women…claimed a white man wielding a lighter threatened to set her hijab on fire. The second woman, 21, told police she was assaulted by an older man wielding a safety pin… -dailycaller.com 20-year-old Michael Kee, reported that anti-Muslim threats appeared on his door and on a wall outside his dorm room. The student told police he felt he was being threatened over his religion and ethnicity. Police initially treated the incident as a hate crime, but after an investigation they determined that the student had perpetrated a fraud and painted the graffiti himself… -Breitbart.com

Milo Yiannopoulos talks in the above video about the growing number of Fake hate crimes inside America. He explains how the Media will believe anything if it fits their narrative. Look at how quick our own New Zealand media were to believe that the Huntly incident was a “Hate crime” against Muslim women when if they had actually watched the video they would have found zero racism or religiously offensive words. Also if they had interviewed the drunk woman first, they would have discovered that her own mother was Muslim and that her words and actions were due to mental health problems and being so drunk that she couldn’t even remember what happened.

Milo explains that there is a supply and demand problem for bigotry. There simply isn’t enough of it actually happening for activists to hold up as examples for people to be outraged about so they need to make it up in order to push their narrative to the media.

The majority of the faked hate crimes according to Milo were faked by Lesbians. He concluded that Hate crimes are politically motivated.

In Minneapolis, a video depicted a high school girl in a hijab fighting furiously, punching a boy who had supposedly tried to pull off her Islamic garment. According to the Star Tribune: [The video] has gone viral since it was posted to Facebook, with more than 6.5 million views, more than 161,000 shares and more than 29,000 comments — many supporting the girl, who appears to be defending herself. It’s easy to see why it was so popular: it depicted the establishment media’s dream narrative. It appeared to show a racist white trying to victimize a Muslim girl, and the girl giving him everything he deserved. There was just one catch: it was a hoax. A spokesman for the school district issued a statement explaining that it was a “play fight.” It just happened to feed the mainstream media’s cherished victimhood fantasies… …CAIR has claimed that a kindergarten teacher at David Cox Road Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has bullied, harassed, and assaulted a five-year-old Muslim boy. But according to WCNC: Celeste Spears-Ellis, the principal of David Cox Road Elementary School, said in a letter home to parents Friday that the teacher, identified only as Ms. Simpson, will be returning to the classroom after a thorough investigation found the claims to be unfounded. -pjmedia.com There is an inverse relationship between the demand for and the supply of hate in America. … when expectations fail to match reality, we are left with the curious phenomenon of hate crime hoaxes. Here are five examples… 1. One recent headline read: ‘Florida man faked a pro-Trump KKK hate crime, set his ex’s car on fire, then staged his own kidnapping in ransom note covered with his blood.’ That speaks for itself. 2. A Muslim college student lied about being attacked on the subway by three Trump supporters… 3. A North Park University student faked hate-filled notes and emails containing homophobic slurs and Trump references. “This is a countrywide epidemic all of a sudden,” she whined… 4. An African American member of a black church in Mississippi was arrested for spray painting the walls of the church with “Vote Trump” and setting the building on fire. 5. A white husband and father of four in Texas wrote “N***** Lovers” on his garage door and set his own truck and motorcycle on fire… What to make of hoaxes like these? First, many media outlets stumbled blindly and belligerently into the fray, shedding the journalistic decency to wait for the facts to come out before prematurely pinning the blame on the “culture of hate” surrounding Trump and those who support him. …Needless to say, the press had a field day with these alleged hate crimes by treating them as truth and doing all the necessary issue framing to make the audience draw connections that weren’t actually there. But when the narrative took a turn that didn’t fit their agenda, and it became clear that those responsible were not any of the “Deplorables” but rather emotionally weak or otherwise unstable people, their preordained themes of Trump-induced hate conveniently faded away. …Neither should we ignore how these faux crimes fit into our pervading culture of victimhood. Yasmin Seweid, the Muslim student… had written on her Facebook page: I was harassed on the subway last night. And it was just so dehumanizing I can’t speak about it without getting emotional… Three white racists ripped the straps off my bag and attempted to yank my hijab off my head. They yelled such disgusting slurs at me, I was so helpless and felt defenseless. If one decides to be a victim, there must be a perpetrator. And what group of people gets blamed the most these days? White men – a.k.a. Trump supporters. Don’t bat an eye, then, at how our politically correct climate of making mountains out of anthills when it comes to the perceived evils of “systemic” discrimination and “white privilege” go hand in hand with media-driven witch-hunts of someone to take the fall. Together they have helped create an industry out of anti-racism on which many in academia and journalism base their careers. -ijr.com