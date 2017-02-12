Fix your racist, sexist toddler with this University workshop

A Washington state college is offering a workshop to help teach parents how to nip their toddlers’ sexist, racist, and gender-normative behavior in the bud.

Evergreen College’s upcoming event, “A is for Anti-Bias,” includes a presentation, handouts, group activities, and homework that will help you cure your children aged 3-6 of any attachment to reality that they might already have developed.

The class is taught by a grad student who, according to the event page, is “engaged in education initiatives focused on inclusion and equity.” In other words, indoctrination in cultural Marxism.

The event is sponsored by an organization called “Teaching for Change,” which holds workshops across the country to initiate a national conversation about toddler biases — yes, toddler biases. The group is working to craft “an approach to early childhood education that sets forth values-based principles and methodology in support of respecting and embracing differences and acting against bias and unfairness.” Cut through the academic jargon there and what you have is an agenda for politicizing your children in the divisive, corrosive evil of identity politics.

Teaching for Change also offers plenty of at-home resources on their website to help inculcate a radical racial and sexual consciousness in your baby before he or she (or xe) even learns to spell. The younger, the better!

And of course, there is even a set of lesson plans to help parents teach your child how to build an active resistance to President Trump’s agenda.