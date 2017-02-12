Fix your racist, sexist toddler with this University workshop

A Washington state college is offering a workshop to help teach parents how to nip their toddlers’ sexist, racist, and gender-normative behavior in the bud.
Evergreen College’s upcoming event, “A is for Anti-Bias,” includes a presentation, handouts, group activities, and homework that will help you cure your children aged 3-6 of any attachment to reality that they might already have developed.
The class is taught by a grad student who, according to the event page, is “engaged in education initiatives focused on inclusion and equity.” In other words, indoctrination in cultural Marxism.
The event is sponsored by an organization called “Teaching for Change,” which holds workshops across the country to initiate a national conversation about toddler biases — yes, toddler biases. The group is working to craft “an approach to early childhood education that sets forth values-based principles and methodology in support of respecting and embracing differences and acting against bias and unfairness.” Cut through the academic jargon there and what you have is an agenda for politicizing your children in the divisive, corrosive evil of identity politics.
Teaching for Change also offers plenty of at-home resources on their website to help inculcate a radical racial and sexual consciousness in your baby before he or she (or xe) even learns to spell. The younger, the better!
And of course, there is even a set of lesson plans to help parents teach your child how to build an active resistance to President Trump’s agenda.
This isn’t satire. It is real.
Friday, February 17, 2017 – 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Lecture Hall 2
This workshop will help family members interested in anti-bias education for children ages 3-6 to hear and talk about strategies, books, and resources that can be used at home. The workshop will include a short presentation, handouts, and small group discussion prompts that get folks talking and sharing.
Facilitator Kandi Bauman ’06, MPA ’16 is a community member engaged in education initiatives focused on inclusion and equity as well as a mother of two awesome kids.
On the one hand, I’m thrilled we have a world where we have the freedom to do this. On the other hand, I’m sickened that we have a world where we have parents that are so screwed up that they think this is actually appropriate.
“Since the election, student protests across the country against bigotry and injustice have been inspiring, the site’s guide to teachers and parents reads. “Now students need the opportunity to learn the history of people’s movements in order to deepen their protests into organizing that can win real change.”
And there you have it – the real reason for the workshop and all their other initiatives: indoctrinating kids as early as possible in the history of community organizing against white capitalist oppression, and signing them up for The Resistance.
