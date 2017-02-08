If Fossy’s ute is gay, then these are Brokeback Utes.

The Sun reports:

NISSAN was urged to recall the UK’s best-selling 4 x 4 pick-up after it emerged that a major fault could see the trucks snap in half.

Owners of Nissan Navaras — popular among ­builders and mums — have found severe rust which can cause cracks in the chassis.

The Japanese car firm has bought back scores of faulty trucks from drivers following inspections, but no official recall of the D40 model has been made.

The issue also affects some ­Pathfinder R51s, the seven-seater family car version of the Navara.

Nissan has known about the ­problem for a year and has been accused of keeping it “under wraps”.