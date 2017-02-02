When being a gay man was illegal

Amy Adams has asked officials to look into providing a pardon for New Zealand men with convictions under the 1961 Crimes Act. Looks the the UK are ahead of the curve.

Thousands of gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences have been posthumously pardoned, including famous playwright Oscar Wilde.

The move means those convicted for consensual same-sex relationships before laws were changed formally will have their convictions annulled.

The historic moment was confirmed by the Government as the so-called ‘Turing’s Law’ took effect this afternoon.

Justice Minister Sam Gyimah said it was a ‘truly momentous day’.

The pardons, which were first announced last year, have now been officially rubber-stamped after the Policing and Crime Bill received Royal Assent.

It enshrines in law pardons for those convicted of consensual same-sex relationships before laws were changed.