Greens attack Nats and Act for rort in Epsom now donkey deep in Ohariu

There is a reason I call them hippycrites.

The Green Party won’t run a candidate in the Wellington seat of Ohariu because of it’s deal with Labour to change the government in September.

Labour at the weekend announced former long-standing Police Association president Greg O’Connor would be their candidate to challenging incumbent, United Future leader Peter Dunne.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw revealed on Tuesday that it made “perfect sense” in an MMP environment for his party not to contest the seat.

The party will only campaign for party votes in the electorate, he said.

“Not standing in Ohariu increases the chances that we will be in a position to change the government in September – it’s as simple as that,” he said.

But Labour has rejected that it’s a deal between the parties.