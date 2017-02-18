Why Halal certification is a big deal

I need to add one more item to my list of the covert techniques used by Muslim activists to colonise Western countries by stealth. The saying that springs to mind is death by a thousand cuts. Our democracies will be dismantled not by an honest full frontal military assault but by small changes that seem insignificant at the the time. Halal certification to naive Western eyes appears to be a business that is required to gain lucrative Islamic countries’ business as well as to supply the rising demand for Halal certified products inside Western countries from the growing Muslim population.

In reality, it is all part of a larger plan to Islamise us. What amazes me most about Muslim activists like the Australian Head of Halal certification Mohamed Elmouelhy is his honesty on social media. Like the now imprisoned British activist Anjem Choudary, he does not even bother to hide his desire to turn Australia into an Islamic country. This is a man being paid handsomely to subvert Australia’s democracy from inside the tent.

One cold night, as an Arab sat in his tent, a camel gently thrust his nose under the flap and looked in. “Master,” he said, “let me put my nose in your tent. It’s cold and stormy out here.” “By all means,” said the Arab, “and welcome” as he turned over and went to sleep. A little later the Arab awoke to find that the camel had not only put his nose in the tent but his head and neck also. The camel, who had been turning his head from side to side, said, “I will take but little more room if I place my forelegs within the tent. It is difficult standing out here.” “Yes, you may put your forelegs within,” said the Arab, moving a little to make room, for the tent was small. Finally, the camel said, “May I not stand wholly inside? I keep the tent open by standing as I do.” “Yes, yes,” said the Arab. “Come wholly inside. Perhaps it will be better for both of us.” So the camel crowded in. The Arab with difficulty in the crowded quarters again went to sleep. When he woke up the next time, he was outside in the cold and the camel had the tent to himself. -camelphotos.com

Halal certification is a big deal because as the Australian head of Halal certification honestly admitted on social media that it is not just a business it is part of a political movement to turn Australia into an Islamic country. Australians should be very worried that Mohamed Elmouelhy not only believes that it is possible but that he is confident enough to publicly state his goals to change Australian culture. It suggests that he is not worried about any opposition and is counting on Australian apathy to allow him to continue to progress his plans.

Imagine an Australia without alcohol and pork? Chucking a steak and some pork sausages on the Barbie while our men folk drink their favourite cold beer is a classic part of both Australian and Kiwi culture. In New Zealand the camel already has its nose in the tent. How long will it be before it is inside the tent like it already is in Australia?