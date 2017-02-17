Helen seeking new trough to swill in

One thing about ex-politicians is that they know how to sniff out a nice new trough:

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark is in the running for another high-profile aid job based in Geneva, according to reports.

The New York Times has reported that Clark is on a three-person shortlist for director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Clark is looking for her next challenge after unsuccessfully running for the United Nations Secretary General position last year. She will step down as head of the UN’s Development Programme (UNDP) in April.

A report on the candidates spoke highly of Clark, saying she was “a reformer, driving much greater organisational efficiency and a major decentralisation” at the UNDP.

The Global Fund was worth about US$5 billion ($NZ6.9b) a year, the Times reported.

The director job becomes vacant on May 31.