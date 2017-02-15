The House Today #nzqt

Parliament is sitting today.
You can follow proceedings starting at 2 pm on TV ( Freeview 31, Igloo 50, Sky 86, Vodafone 86 ), streaming audio via Radio New Zealand and streaming Parliament TV via the internet. After the sitting day, on-demand replays can be found at In The House.
Questions to Ministers
- Rt Hon WINSTON PETERS to the Prime Minister: Does he have confidence in all his Ministers; if so, why?
- ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: What impact is New Zealand’s growing economy having on the Government’s tax revenues?
- ANDREW LITTLE to the Prime Minister: Is the Government doing a good job at ensuring the health and wellbeing of every New Zealand child?
- IAN McKELVIE to the Minister of Police: How will the Government’s Safer Communities package make police more accessible and easier to reach?
- GRANT ROBERTSON to the Minister of Finance: Does he believe working New Zealanders are getting a fair share of economic growth?
- JAN LOGIE to the Prime Minister: Does he stand by all his statements?
- SARAH DOWIE to the Minister of Communications: What progress can he report on the rollout of the Ultra-Fast Broadband and Rural Broadband initiatives?
- PHIL TWYFORD to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does he stand by his statement, “this building boom is 30 percent stronger than the boom back in 2004 in inflation-adjusted terms”; if so, what does he think has been a larger cause of that, the 137 percent increase in the cost of building a home in Auckland or the fall in consent numbers there by 2,185?
- JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister for the Environment: Are the Government’s resource management reforms helping deliver timely consenting decisions on the infrastructure New Zealand needs to support a growing economy?
- TRACEY MARTIN to the Minister of Finance: Why did he refuse to allow public consultation regarding access to Te Arai Beach in line with his responsibilities under the Crown Forest Assets Act 1989?
- Dr DAVID CLARK to the Minister for Economic Development: Is he answerable to this House for the more than $20 million in untendered contracts at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reported in the previous year; if so, how can he be sure those contracts represent best value for money when they weren’t tendered?
- JOANNE HAYES to the Associate Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration: What announcements has she made regarding the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial?
This post is a Debate post about the goings on in The House. It is not a general debate post. Off-topic comments will be removed.
