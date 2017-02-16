The House Today #nzqt

Parliament is sitting today.

You can follow proceedings starting at 2 pm on TV ( Freeview 31, Igloo 50, Sky 86, Vodafone 86 ), streaming audio via Radio New Zealand and streaming Parliament TV via the internet. After the sitting day, on-demand replays can be found at In The House.

Questions to Ministers

Hon ANNETTE KING to the Minister of Health: Is he satisfied that the current level of investment into public health facilities and services is meeting acceptable standards and patient needs? CATHERINE DELAHUNTY to the Minister for the Environment: How would he describe the state of Aotearoa’s rivers and lakes this summer? NUK KORAKO to the Minister of Civil Defence: Can the Government provide an update on the response to the Christchurch and Selwyn District fires? PHIL TWYFORD to the Minister for Building and Construction: What was the increase in the housing shortfall in Auckland between June 2008 and June 2016, given that the population increased by 208,900, meaning at 2.7 people per household 77,370 additional houses would be needed? RICHARD PROSSER to the Minister of Immigration: Does his department monitor New Zealand-based businesses to ascertain whether they are employing New Zealanders ahead of visa-holding foreigners; if so, how? CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Finance: How is the Government using a social investment approach that aims to improve the lives of vulnerable New Zealanders and reduce costs for taxpayers? CHRIS HIPKINS to the Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment: Does he believe his predecessor and officials have fully briefed him on the value and effectiveness of all existing programmes in his portfolio? KANWALJIT SINGH BAKSHI to the Minister of Corrections: What recent announcements has she made regarding Public Protection Orders? DENISE ROCHE to the Minister of Immigration: Does he believe that it is fair that the Indian students seeking sanctuary in an Auckland church should be deported for visa fraud if they have not been charged with that offence? DENIS O’ROURKE to the Minister of Transport: Is he concerned about the announcement by KiwiRail on 21 December 2016 that it intends to de-electrify the North Island’s Main Trunk railway system? IAN McKELVIE to the Minister of Transport: What progress has the Government made on the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway north of Wellington? CARMEL SEPULONI to the Minister for Social Development: Is she concerned that the Superu report released last week showed that 1 in 4 former beneficiaries return to the benefit within 24 months after they come off?

This post is a Debate post about the goings on in The House. It is not a general debate post. Off-topic comments will be removed.