Household names unwittingly pay extremists and pornographers

A campaign was recently started by a twitter account called Sleeping Giants. When an advert is seen on Breitbart News they encourage people to take a screenshot of the advert and then harass the company by telling them that Breitbart News is racist, xenophobic and misogynistic. They then demand that the advertisers place Breitbart on a blacklist. Sleeping Giants tell companies how to do it and once the company complies with their demands Sleeping Giants brag about their economic terrorism on twitter.

While campaigns like Sleeping Giants financially attack the ad revenue of New media outlets like Breitbart because they disagree with the political opinions expressed there, advertisers are unwittingly paying Islamic extremists and pornographers advertising revenue when their ads are being placed on their websites and You-Tube videos.

Some of the world’s biggest brands are unwittingly funding Islamic extremists, white supremacists and pornographers by advertising on their websites, The Times can reveal. Advertisements for hundreds of large companies, universities and charities, including Mercedes-Benz, Waitrose and Marie Curie, appear on hate sites and YouTube videos created by supporters of terrorist groups such as Islamic State and Combat 18, a violent pro-Nazi faction. The practice is likely to generate tens of thousands of pounds a month for extremists. An advert appearing alongside a YouTube video, for example, typically earns whoever posts the video $7.60 for every 1,000 views. Some of the most popular extremist videos have more than one million hits. …Analysis by The Times of online extremist content reveals that blacklists designed to prevent digital adverts from appearing next to it are not fit for purpose. On YouTube, an advert for the new Mercedes E-Class saloon runs next to a pro-Isis video that has been viewed more than 115,000 times. The commercial appears a few seconds after the start of the video, which plays a song praising jihad over a picture of an Isis flag and an anti-aircraft gun. A commercial for the F-Pace SUV from Jaguar, the British carmaker, runs next to the video. Sandals Resorts, the luxury holiday operator, is advertised next to a video promoting al-Shabaab, the East African jihadist group affiliated to al- Qaeda. Last night a Sandals spokeswoman said that it made “every effort” to stop its adverts appearing next to inappropriate content. It said that YouTube had “not properly categorised the video” as sensitive. Adverts for Honda, Thomson Reuters, Halifax, the Victoria & Albert museum, Liverpool university, Argos, Churchill Retirement and Waitrose also appear on extremist videos posted on YouTube by supporters of groups that include Combat 18. After The Times informed Google, which owns the social media platform, it took down some of the videos… Several brands have accused agencies of not acting in their best interests. Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at P&G, the world’s biggest advertiser, warned last week: “We have a media supply chain which is murky at best and fraudulent at worst. We need to clean it up.” Many of the companies said that they were unaware of and “deeply concerned” by their presence on the sites. They blamed programmatic advertising, a system using complex computer technology to buy digital adverts in the milliseconds that a webpage takes to load. Many agencies have their own programmatic divisions, which often apply mark-ups to digital commercials without the brands’ knowledge.

A pro-Nazi advert carried an advert for the charity Marie Curie

One Combat 18 video on YouTube, showing an armed man standing in front of a burning swastika, hosts an advert for Marie Curie, the hospice charity. An authorised Nissan dealer’s adverts appear on the official YouTube pages of far-right parties including the BNP and the English Defence League, while Sony is promoted on an anti-semitic video entitled: “The cunning of the Jews”. Argos, the retailer, is one of a number of brands advertised on sexually explicit YouTube videos. The V&A and Waitrose advertise on the website of Britain First, the far-right party. Commercials for HSBC, Eurotunnel and JD Sports appear on “alt-right” and Islamist websites, including one promoting a “Holocaust Amnesia Day”. -thetimes.co.uk

Don’t you love how they have lumped alt-right and right-wing political parties in with pornographers and extremist Islamist websites?

I wonder what they would think about the ads that get served to our website?

