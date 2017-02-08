Whale Oil Beef Hooked
How bizarre

by Cameron Slater on February 8, 2017 at 5:00pm

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it’s bizarre that a long-serving security consultant has been charged over the listening device found in the team’s Sydney hotel last year.

A 51-year man is due to appear in Waverley Local Court in Sydney on March 21 charged with public mischief.

At the time of the alleged offence, the man was employed as a security consultant, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hansen was taken aback by the news of the arrest.

“Frankly, the charge seems bizarre and unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s very hard to understand. The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us.”

It is bizarre.  For one, I’d like to know exactly how it was discovered.

 

 

– NZN via Yahoo! News

 

