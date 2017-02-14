The interview that turned a Gay man conservative

It took one interview with Breitbart’s provocative Milo Yiannopoulos to convince a gay liberal journalist that he was playing on the wrong team.

It wasn’t just the interview that convinced him it was also the intense backlash against him personally and the magazine ” Out “for doing their job. It happens here in New Zealand too. The left-wing puddle keeps shrinking as it adds more and more restrictions on who is allowed to belong. Willie Jackson has been rejected because he is not allowed to have a different view on Partnership schools and because they will not accept his apology for the roast busters comments.

The Left-wing and the Liberal’s in America are hurting their cause by demanding that everyone share the exact same view on everything. To reject and attack a reporter for simply interviewing someone whose views they disagree with is simply nuts. Milo Yiannopoulos himself was targeted because he wrote about the Alt-right in an attempt to explain their views. As a reporter, he was doing his job but instead he was smeared as Alt-right himself just because he wrote about them. Now Chadwick Moore has been demonised by Liberals for interviewing a Gay man that they have labelled as a racist, bigoted monster.

Chadwick Moore wasn’t looking forward to the interview “Out” magazine had assigned him, calling Yiannopoulos “a loathed figure” in the gay community, and “a nasty attention-whore.” …after the story ran in late October, the hate from the “tolerant left” began.

“I woke up to more than 100 Twitter notifications on my iPhone,” he said. “Trolls were calling me a Nazi, death threats rolled in and a joke photo that I posed for in a burka served as ‘proof’ that I am an Islamophobe.” And what was worse was that some of the hate came from personal friends — those he’d known for years, who found the article “irresponsible” and “dangerous.” …“All I had done was write a balanced story on an outspoken Trump supporter for a liberal, gay magazine, and now I was being attacked,” Moore told the Post. “I felt alienated and frightened.” After keeping a low profile for a week Moore headed off to a gay bar he’d patronized for more than a decade — and got the same cold shoulder. “Upon seeing me, a friend who normally greets me with a hug and kiss pivoted and turned away,” Moore recalled.

And the hate continued. On Christmas eve a “longtime friend” sent him a lengthy text message in which he was called “a monster,” was asked what happened to his soul and told that all his friends were laughing at him. “I realized that, for the first time in my adult life, I was outside of the liberal bubble and looking in,” Moore said. “What I saw was ugly, lock step, incurious and mean-spirited.” And he realized liberals are against the exercise of free speech “If you dare to question liberal stances or make an effort toward understanding why conservatives think the way they do, you are a traitor,” Moore realized. That’s when he began reaching out to conservatives — and found a wholly different mindset.

“[A]s I met more Trump supporters with whom I was able to have engaging, civil discussions about issues that impact us all, I realized that I like these people,” Moore told the Post, “even if I have some issues with Trump himself.” And when he realized he’s politically closer to the right than he is to the left, a whole new world opened to him. “I’ve come around on Republican pundit Ann Coulter, who I now think is smart and funny and not a totally hateful, self-righteous bigot,” Moore said. “A year ago, this would have been unfathomable to me.” -bizpacreview.com

“Out” magazine’s editor, Aaron has defended his decision to run the story saying that LGBT media had been failing by not covering Yiannopoulos. He explained that Out’s profile is actually an example of good journalism.

“If LGBTQ media takes its responsibilities seriously we can’t shy away from covering queer people who are at the center of this highly polarized election year,” he wrote, “and we ask you to assess Milos Yiannopoulos, the focus of this profile, on his own words without mistaking them for ours.” -advocate.com