This guy gets full marks for ingenuity. If he can do videos using a recorder tied to a wooden spoon then what is holding me back from doing video interviews for Whaleoil? I just need to get a wooden spoon to tie the mobile phone to because I don’t have selfie stick LOL

Please support Whaleoil.

Click Here to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Be part of making sure Whaleoil's voice continues.