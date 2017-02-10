Just exactly how much more are we paying for petrol?

Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins announced the study on Thursday, saying data showed fuel margins have more than doubled during the last five years.

“What I would really like to see happen and what I’m sure most New Zealanders would like to see happen is for those prices to come down or to look more transparent to people,” Ms Collins said of the review, which will be carried out by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment by June.

The study will focus on returns against cost and will determine if companies are making “super-normal” profits.

Ms Collins said it could be done quickly but would require industry co-operation, something the chief executives of the four main companies had assured her.

“It is in the best interests of everyone, including oil companies, to make sure New Zealand has quality, reliable and reasonably priced fuels,” she said.