Little: “legitimate concerns” about Willie Jackson but continues to support him against his own MPs

The man has no political radar. There is only one objective here: strengthen the union faction inside Labour to prevent being rolled later this year.

Mr Little is believed to have addressed his caucus on Tuesday about the appropriate way to raise those concerns, after Poto Williams took to Facebook just hours after Mr Jackson’s was named as a candidate. She says his comments over the Roast Busters scandal in 2013 don’t match her expectations of a Labour Party member. A letter purporting to be from Young Labour has also been sent to the party’s councillors urging them not to approve Mr Jackson’s nomination. “No one got a telling off,” Mr Little told TVNZ on Wednesdsay about the caucus meeting. “Poto Williams has raised some legitimate concerns about Willie Jackson as other people have.” He admitted they were “valid criticisms and concerns” but said he considered those against Mr Jackson’s community engagement and support of young Maori people, particularly in west and south Auckland. Mr Little has backed Mr Jackson for a “winnable position” on Labour’s list but after initially refusing to say whether he should take a place higher than senior MPs he has now said he should not. Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis, foreign affairs spokesman David Parker and Hutt South MP Trevor Mallard should take precedence over Mr Jackson, Mr Little told Fairfax.

That’s Willie stuffed then. Labour will need at least 35% for Willie to get in off the list, assuming the party keeps the #manban in place. If they don’t, they can bump a woman off the list so Jackson can get what he was promised.

It has also been revealed today that Poto Williams, a sitting Labour MP, hired a PR firm to craft the hit on Willie Jackson

Labour’s Poto Williams hired a private public relations firm to craft her statement on Willie Jackson joining the party. Christchurch-based Inform PR sent out a statement from Ms Williams condemning her leader Andrew Little’s decision to welcome Mr Jackson into the Labour fold.

So this is the Labour party waiting to take over as government is it? When a sitting MP personally pays for a professional hit job against a potential Labour candidate publicly promoted by the list-only leader Andrew Little?

Our listening devices at Fraser house almost needed repair after the screaming match between Little and “his” MPs. There was very little left unsaid, and Little lost every argument. He’s been back paddling on everything. No, Jackson will not get a high list placement. No, Labour still hates charter schools. And no, Labour does not support a rape apologist.

So here’s the interesting result: Jackson is courted to get more party votes among urban Maori. He doesn’t make it off the list. Labour don’t care, because the party votes Jackson scored are valid for 3 whole years. So they win anyway, unless the rainbow and women factions continue to gut Willie like a trout and he becomes electoral poison even among his urban Maori mates.

I still remember the look on Hone Harewira’s face as the reality set in on election night. I fully expect to see that again, but this time on Jackson’s face.

– NZN via Yahoo! News