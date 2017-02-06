While Little has a tin ear, Winston gets it just right

Andrew Little’s tin ear over Waitangi, where Bill English lacks leadership for not going, but he will boycott if he doesn’t get the media he deserves has left the door open for Winston to get a word in edgeways.

Being Winston Peters he doesn’t need the door to be ajar, he just usually kicks it in. Fairfax reports:

Winston Peters won’t go on Te Tii Marae today and was threatened with arrest as he spoke to media outside the grounds. “We’re not going to go that’s it, and I’m sorry about that. I think common sense will soon prevail here…but you cannot move this around the country as if Waitangi didn’t happen on February 6, 1840.” Peters has been coming to Te Tii for six decades and in a political role for the last 40 years – this is the first time he hasn’t gone onto Te Tii. “What’s going on here now is not part of tradition…it’s an abomination to Maoridom, it’s an abomination to history and to the significance of this event.”

Winston knows when he is on to a good thing. Bill English told Te Tii to go sling their hooks, so Winston does too. The NZ Herald reports:

Peters arrived outside the marae with at least four other New Zealand First MPs. “It is not the fact that we are the greatest defenders of the New Zealand media, but the fact is that this is not just about this marae. It is about Nga Puhi. It’s about the whole country and the ban of the media is so counter productive,” he said. “Worse than that, it is an abuse of their hospitality right that is conferred on them by the Nga Puhi people.”

Heh, Winston Peters the great protector of media.

I just bet his grin was ear to ear when he said that. From Fairfax again:

While Peters was answering media questions he was asked by Marae representatives to move off the footpath and back onto the road. One person from Te Tii said to Peters, “can you please move off the Marae grounds before we get the police to remove you”.

Peters replied, “you go and get the police and try it, go on.” The war of words continued with the Marae representative saying where Peters and media were standing – on the roadside directly outside the entrance to the Marae – was Te Tii property. “I’ve heard you, it’s not Marae property, what law are you citing?” Peters threw back. “Maori law,” was the response. Peters is the least likely politician to stick up for media, who have been banned from the grounds.

Indeed.

– NZ Herald, Fairfax