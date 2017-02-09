Lloyd Burr observes that just like a dildo-less Waitangi Day, Labour ain’t got no vibe

It was just too good to last – The Left vibe has taken a dive thanks to the Willie Jackson farce. Labour started the year united and looking like a legitimate, electable alternative government alongside the Greens. The party hadn’t looked that good in years. It was refreshing. There really was a great vibe. But it was all just a façade.

It may have looked that way to the media. But we knew better. Labour always comes out of a non-activity period looking competent. It’s because they didn’t do anything to stuff up.

Enter the vibe killers: Andrew Little and Willie Jackson on one side, with Poto Williams and the Labour’s liberal left on the other. Little and Jackson have come in over the top and trampled on the mana of many in Labour with the ‘Jackson jack-up’. Then Williams and the liberal Left have doubled down with an out-of-control and divisive reaction. Between them they have ruined Labour’s momentum.

The most telling part being that it has exposed to the public and the wilfully blind media that Labour party unity is a mirage – a big fat lie.

Voters are always turned off by infighting. It gives Labour’s opponents the chance to needle them for being dominated by a small group of easily offended Wellington hipsters, craft beer/chardonnay socialists who are obsessed with being politically correct. With this kind of infighting on display, Labour risks turning off those New Zealanders looking for a credible alternative government. And it goes without saying that every minute it talks about Jackson, it is not talking about people sleeping in cars, or struggling to find work, or unable to buy their first home. The vibe has turned septic.

– Lloyd Burr, Newshub