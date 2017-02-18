Look girls, President Trump has a present for you

A former US Senator who once posed nude for an America’s Sexiest Man magazine centrefold is reportedly being considered as the next US Ambassador to New Zealand.

Scott Brown, the former Massachusetts Senator, is believed to be in line for the Wellington-based job, according to the Boston Globe.

Mr Brown, a lawyer who served in the Judge Advocate Generals Corps, would have to undergo extensive vetting and be confirmed by the Senate before being appointed.

He would replace former Major League Baseballer Mark Gilbert who served as ambassador between 2015 and January, when former president Barack Obama left office.

Four sources reportedly told the Globe he was being considered for the job, though some warned he could also be chosen for another destination.