Looks like Ohariu is going to become the ‘hit and run’ campaign of 2017

Peter Dunne has got his y-fronts in a bunch over Greg O’Conner and has done a ‘hit and run’ attack on him.

NBR reports:

United Future MP Peter Dunne has come out swinging at the more determined efforts to unseat him from his Ohariu electorate, saying Labour’s nomination of former Police Association president Greg O’Connor as its candidate, and the Greens not standing, improves his chances. Mr O’Connor is “Andrew Little’s pet,” Mr Dunne says.

Sheesh, if I was Greg O’Connor I’d be careful walking through the streets of Johnsonville, sounds like Peter Dunne wants to line him up and run him over, politically.

The manoeuvring in the Wellington suburban electorate, held by Mr Dunne since 1984 under a series of different party labels, has taken on a new intensity since the Labour Party announced Mr O’Connor’s candidature on the weekend. Mr O’Connor is not popular with social liberals in the Labour Party, and there has been a great deal of talk about splitting their vote and backing the Green party candidate when the general election takes place on September 23. The Green Party’s decision, announced this morning, not to run a candidate in a seat it would not win anyway, is clearly aimed at boosting the Labour-Green bloc’s chances of forming a government at the end of September. Mr Dunne is a critical support partner for the National-led government, even if he at times has been an awkward partner, most notably refusing to support Resource Management Act reform to the extent National promised to deliver at the last general election.

I don’t care the Greens are doing a dirty deal with Labour in Ohariu, you can do that with MMP. It’s just the stinking hypocrisy of them after calling out Epsom and Ohariu themselves as dirty deals.

As for the moves by the opposition parties, Mr Dunne says they help rather than hinder him. “He’s Andrew Little’s pet,” he says of Mr O’Connor. “There’s more to representing an electorate in Parliament than looking at the electoral board and throwing a dart and seeing where it lands. You’ve got to live in the area, you’ve got be part of the community, you’ve got to have a real feel for what makes the place tick. “He has none of those things and I think voters will see through that.”

Yeah because dressing up as a pixie and hooning down Johnsonville Road are precisely the things an MP should do?

More hardheadedly, Mr Dunne says the numbers do not favour Mr O’Connor, even with the Green Party withdrawal. The combined Labour-Green candidate vote at the last general election was several thousand below the combined National-United Future vote, he says, and he believes enough of those supporters of the National candidate, Brett Hudson, will come across in September this year. “When you look at the raw numbers, I would far rather be on my side of the ledger than on the other.” National will probably not withdraw its own candidate: There is strong organisational resistance to such manoeuvres after previous experiences in Wellington Central. Rather, Mr Hudson can be expected to emulate Paul Goldsmith, National’s Epsom candidate, who has campaigned for the party vote while directing supporters to vote for a support partner with their electorate vote.

Peter Dunne has voted more against the government he is a minister of than for it, and his grandstanding is grating. If I were him I’d think about a future outside of parliament.

This election is going to be nasty and Peter Dunne just started it off with his ‘hit and run’ attack on Greg O’Connor.

– NBR