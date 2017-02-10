Maybe Treasury and the Auditor General need a large dart gun, all the better to deflate Big Gerry Brownlee:

Tensions between the Christchurch Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) and Christchurch City Council have caused delays during Canterbury’s post-earthquake rebuild, a new report says. The report, released by the auditor-general on Wednesday, highlights numerous issues with Cera’s performance, including poor communication with the public and a failure to deliver anchor projects on time. Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Gerry Brownlee has slammed the report as “unbalanced” and says he remains “proud” of Cera’s work.

Why does Gerry Brownlee always execute the messenger?

Does he think this is Sparta?

The only problem is I doubt Gerry could raise his leg above his knees without tipping over on his substantial and expanding arse.

– Fairfax