Gareth Morgan’s political party wants a reset of democracy including significant changes to New Zealand’s parliament.
The latest policy from The Opportunities Party calls for a written constitution and the reintroduction of an Upper House, which was abolished in 1953.
Dr Morgan, a millionaire philanthropist who founded the party last year, believes the Upper House should be resurrected to correct the concentration of power.
“Bringing New Zealand back to a two house system – which is the most common model internationally – will discourage the government of the day from cutting off debate on its legislative programme through measures such as urgency, supplementary order papers and closure motion,” the policy says.
It proposes a mix of elected and appointed members for a term differentiated from the three-year political cycle.
A constitution would include individual freedoms and rights as they are in the bill of rights and human rights acts, the party believes.
It would also honour the Treaty of Waitangi, give Maori equal representation in the Upper House and make te reo Maori compulsory in schools.
Morgan is a tool, if he thinks having more MPs and 50% of them being Maori is a vote winner then I have a bridge I can sell him.
His policy on constitutional reform is the sort of stuff only Farrar and Geoffry Palmer would jack off to.
I have a better way to get the public engaged in constituional reform: propose reducing parliament to 99 MPs.
Otherwise if you mention constitutional reform in a place like the Tamatea pub then there is a good chance you would get glassed.
Gareth Morgan likes to talk about evidence based policies, where is the evidence that people are clamouring for constituonal reform? We recently had a referendum on that, and MMP was resoundingly returned.