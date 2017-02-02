The Mt Albert by-election freak show has got its cast list published

The Electoral Commission has released the candidate and voting place details for the Saturday 25 February by-election in the Mt Albert electorate.

Thirteen candidates are seeking election as the Mt Albert Member of Parliament. Four advance voting places will be available, and 23 voting places will be open on election day.

Nominations for the by-election have closed, and the following candidates have been confirmed:

AMOS, Adam – Independent

ARDERN, Jacinda – Labour Party

ARTHUR, Dale – Independent

BRIGHT, Penny – Independent

BROWN, Patrick – Communist League

CAROLAN, Joe – Socialist – People Before Profit

GENTER, Julie Anne – Green Party

GRAY, Abe – The Cannabis Party

SIMMONS, Geoff – The Opportunities Party (TOP)

SMYTHE, Simon – NAP

TOMAR, Vin – New Zealand People’s Party

VAN DEN HEUVEL, Anthony Joseph J – Human Rights Party

WAKEMAN, Peter – Independent

“Now that nominations have closed, we can start to print and distribute ballot papers ready for the start of advance voting,” says Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright.

Advance voting will be available from Monday 13 February for the Mt Albert electorate.

“If you won’t be around on election day, make sure you vote in advance at one of the four advance voting places around the electorate,” says Ms Wright. “Voting places will only be available inside the electorate on election day itself.”