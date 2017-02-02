What do muscle cars and e-cigs have in common?

A recent facebook post about Andrew Hill who had an e-cig explode in his face has raised questions about e-cig safety. When I looked further into the story I discovered that Andrew had installed his own homemade coil inside of it.

Andrew also took a puff before stepping into the shower, which means his device may have come in contact with water or condensation, which may have caused it to malfunction. I wanted to find out more so I contacted QJ from NZ Vapor (sponsor of Whaleoil General debate and Whaleoil backchat) to ask him what he thought had gone wrong and he educated me with an analogy about muscle cars.

Andrew Hill who had his e-cig explode in his face had been vaping for less than a year. The e-cig he owned was the equivalent of a muscle car and was unsuitable for a newbie vaper. QJ explained to me that the “muscle car” type vapes are called a mechanical mod and they are for hobbyists who are experienced at vaping and understand Ohms law.

Making incorrect changes to your vape can put undue stress on your battery and that stress can cause internal heat build up and in turn cause the battery to “gas” (gassing is when the battery blows.)

Part of the problem are sellers that either don't understand the product they are selling or don't care about whether or not the product they are selling is suitable for a newbie.

Switching from beginner-level electronic cigarettes and eGos to e-cig mods is a step up in terms of performance, but it brings some additional concerns with it. The battery you use ceases to be provided with the device itself; you have to find one yourself. But lithium-based batteries, as we discussed earlier in the series, can all fail and in some cases it is catastrophic. There have been reports of bottle-rocket and pipe bomb-style explosions with mods… -ecigarettereviewed.com

A standard out of the box vape from a starter kit like the ones sold by NZ Vapor is perfectly safe. Mechanical mods on the other hand like modified muscle cars will vary in safety safe dependent on the expertise of their owners. If you have a mechanical mod and you don’t even know what Ohms law is then you are risking your safety.

Some tips to prevent vape explosions:

Only use the lithium-ion battery and charger that came with your device, never mix and match – different voltages could spark a fire

Do not charge the battery longer than necessary as it could result in overheating, and only charge the device in an area free of clutter

Temperatures below 50 degrees to above 115 degrees may cause some batteries to explode

Do not over-tighten the battery to the e-cigarette body

Carry your device in a case rather than inside your pocket or a purse to protect it from damage

-kfor.com

