It must be election year: historic convictions for homosexual sex to be wiped

Justice Minister Amy Adams made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, with the move allowing people convicted before the homosexual law reform in 1986 to have their convictions removed. People with convictions for specific offences relating to consensual sexual activity between men 16 years and over will be eligible to apply to the Secretary of Justice to have the conviction wiped. However, Adams said those who committed acts which are still illegal today are not included.

So idiots from the Man Boy Love Association need not apply.

Adams said while the impact on their lives cannot be changed, she hoped the move is a step in the right direction. “Although we can never fully undo the impact on the lives of those affected, this new scheme will provide a pathway for their convictions to be expunged. “It means people will be treated as if they had never been convicted, and removes the ongoing stigma and prejudice that can arise from convictions for homosexual offences. “I acknowledge the pain that these New Zealanders have lived with and hope that this will go some way toward addressing that. “We are absolutely recognising our sorrow and we are sorry.”

The state has no place in the bedrooms of consenting adults.

The scheme is set to begin in 2018 – as soon as the necessary law changes are in place. If a person’s application is approved, government records will be amended so the conviction does not appear in criminal history checks and they will be entitled to declare they have no such conviction.

– NZN via Yahoo! News