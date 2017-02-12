Rodney Hide on woolly-woofter political slogans:

Last week a local rag ran an opinion piece that gave Rod Drury and Sam Morgan a fair old shellacking. Their crime was to support Peter Thiel, who in turn supports President Trump. I kid you not. “I’m calling them out … Drury, in particular, has been vocal on gender diversity… But then he supports someone who supports Trump … renowned for his sexism and bad treatment and attitudes towards women.” We are now to be held to public account for our friend’s friend’s politics and behaviour. Of course, it’s nonsense. And yet here it is. The nonsense happening around us. There is no limit to the contortions and ill-logic of those eager to signal their moral worthiness by taking offence and screaming outrage. Indeed, the more obscure and remote the offence the greater their worthiness. There is even opportunity to discover whole new offences thereby proving your sensitivity by spotting problems never seen before. And so Mr Drury must disown Mr Thiel – and his investment – because Mr Thiel supported Donald Trump. That’s because “actions speak louder than words.”

It’s bollocks of course, nothing other than virtue signalling and emotional blackmail.



There’s a lesson here: Never, ever sign up to woolly-woofter political slogans that activists push and then get to define. For example, gender diversity, sustainability, carbon neutrality and Treaty principles. They sound “Very Good Things” and journalists invariably declare supportive business people “business leaders.”

Journalists are as much activists as the activists. Such calls should be resisted, initially by silence then by brutal and overwhelming response if silence doesn’t work.

It seems like free publicity and an easy way to become a “Good Person” despite the obvious crime of being successful in business.

I won’t support businesses who cave to social media bullying. They can’t be relied upon, they cut and run in the face of adversity and cowardice should never be rewarded.

But these apparently empty slogans are modern-day Trojan horses. Their emptiness allows others to define their content and constantly to expand it. Messrs Morgan and Drury put themselves on the hook in signing up for gender diversity. They would have thought they were signing up for what they were doing already: making their businesses friendly workplaces, appointing on merit and looking past the “boys’ club.” They would not have imagined that their attempt to do the “right thing” could have them labelled sexist pigs. The naivety is understandable. Like most sensible people they have not spent time in the company of the swivel-eyed loons producing such siren-like slogans in furtherance of their radical programme. They would not comprehend their anti-business, anti-success agenda Their slogans like sustainability get sold as aspirational and largely meaningless and then the trap springs shut. Messrs Drury and Morgan provide the object lesson.

They want you to apologise, because then you’ve admitted to doing something wrong…when it is likely you never did.

The greatest thing any business can do is make a profit and thereby provide value over and above the resources used. That’s something politics can never achieve. Business is the triumph of facts over feelings; output over outrage. Business should only be judged on its own wonderful measure; it should never be seduced onto the rocks and rough waves of politics, no matter how sweet-sounding the call.



Exactly. Well said Rodney.

– NBR