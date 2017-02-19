New Zealand begs for more refugees, Australia says “No”

Prime Minister Bill English told his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull in meetings in Queenstown on Friday that the offer made four years ago still stands. But it’s a case of thanks, but no thanks. “(The offer) is one that we appreciate but our focus is on completing the arrangements with the United States,” Mr Turnbull told reporters in Queenstown on Saturday before flying out of the country.

I would have thought that a problem shared is a problem halved.

The offer was first made four years ago during a bilateral meeting between then prime ministers John Key and Julia Gillard. “The offer is there and they’ll take it up if they want to take it up,” Mr English said before the meeting. “They seem to have their own reasons for not wanting to take it up.”

Fairly obvious one too – Australia don’t want those refugees to turn into naturalised New Zealanders before getting on a plane and entering Australia legally.

Anyway. Since Turnbull and Trump are getting on like a house on fire, especially about refugees, Australia should be rid of them in a jiffy.

– NZN via Yahoo! News