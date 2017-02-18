Not a bad idea doing away with by-elections

Nigel Roberts suggests a way to get rid of expensive and largely pointless by-elections:

More than 40 years ago, when I was a young political scientist teaching at the University of Canterbury, I spent a semester at the University of Aarhus in Denmark. I went there specifically to examine the government and politics of the Scandinavian states. Like New Zealand, they were (and still are) prime examples of small, stable democracies.

Before going to Aarhus, I also thought that an allied research project would be to write an article about by-elections in Denmark. Imagine my surprise when I learned that it would have been akin to writing an article about snakes in New Zealand!

There are no parliamentary by-elections in Denmark. Nor are there by-elections in Norway or Sweden. Indeed, a significant number of other European democracies also don’t hold by-elections to fill vacancies in their Parliaments. These countries include Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, and Portugal.

In the five Nordic states – Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden – parliamentary vacancies are filled by people who were candidates both from the same political party and from the same multi-member electorate as the departing (or dearly departed) MP.

Unlike the Scandinavian states, however, New Zealand does not have multi-member parliamentary electorates. We have single-member districts. So too does Germany (which – like New Zealand – has a mixed-member proportional, MMP, parliamentary electoral system), and significantly – as the New Zealand Electoral Commission’s review of MMP pointed out – any vacant seat (electorate or list) in the German Bundestag “is filled by the ‘next-in-line’ candidate of the same party”.

To avoid the unnecessary expense of by-elections, New Zealand could do what the Germans do: we could simply fill parliamentary vacancies by appointing the “next-in-line” list candidate from the same party to the position for the remainder of the parliamentary term.