NSFW The New York Times crossed the line with this image

The New York Times has posted a gruesome image of Stephen Miller with the headline ‘Public Enemy No. 1.’ It seems that we now live in a topsy-turvy world where new Media like Whaleoil have strict moderation standards and have cleaned up their act becoming more professional by the day while in contrast old establishment media’s standards are deteriorating in their desperate attempt to regain lost readership.

The New York Times appear to have become desensitised to barbarism, perhaps because their journalists have watched too many stomach churning ISIS videos. They have the freedom of course to use this kind of an image but I think less of them as a media organisation because they did. What will they do next? If it is acceptable to show President Trump’s White house advisor with his severed head on a pike will they next show counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway being gang-raped, set on fire, stoned to death, hanged or being lashed?

NOTE: Image shown after break.

Has the New York Times finally gone too far? This is really … just awful.

There are plenty of images NYT could have used for this headline that didn’t involve Stephen Miller’s head on a spike. This is just in seriously bad taste, imagine if Breitbart or another more conservative outlet had posted an image of say Valerie Jarrett’s head on a spike. Awful.

…We checked more than five times before we could actually believe it was real ourselves. There are plenty of implications around the image and none of them are pleasant. -twitchy.com

Watching Stephen Miller at work he appears to be very effective at his job. The New York Times like almost every other media outlet in America is relentless in their efforts to bring down and destroy every single person who works for president Trump. Their barbaric image is only one low blow in a barrage of low blows.

