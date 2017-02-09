The Opportunities Party on Immigration and New Zealand’s Refugee Quota

Yesterday I contacted National, Labour, The Maori Party, NZ First, the Greens, the Opportunities Party, the Conservatives and United Future to ask them all three questions. The first Party to respond to my questions was The Opportunities party. Below are my questions and their answers in full and un-edited.

Question:

The perception of many of our readers is that left-of-centre political parties prefer immigrants from low socio-economic countries who are highly dependent on the state and poorly educated because immigrants like that will naturally vote for the left-of-centre parties who allowed them in. Which immigrants get priority under your party’s policy and why?

Answer:

Firstly, we are not a centre-left party, we are prepared to work with whichever Establishment Party of the day is in government.

Secondly, there are two aspects to immigration. The main one is economic migrants. The TOP test for immigrants is: if you can improve our standard of living we welcome you. If not, thanks but no thanks. TOP is totally focussed on migrants that will add the most to our economy. The evidence is clear that these are generally those with more skills and experience. Click here for more details.

Question:

Many of our readers do not trust the UN to decide which refugees we will get and are concerned that they are not being vetted properly. There is also the problem that Christian and non-Muslim refugees who are more easily able to integrate and assimilate into New Zealand are not safe inside the camps and flee them which results in an almost 100% Muslim refugee intake for New Zealand. Given that we are a Christian and secular country where does your party stand on our refugee quota?

Answer:

The second aspect to immigration is refugees. This is a very small percentage of our intake and we do it for quite different reasons; namely to act as an international citizen and protect people escaping from torture etc. Refugee status should be on the basis of need, not any religious criteria.

Question:

Our readers would also like to know if your party would support putting persecuted minorities such as Christian and non-Muslim refugees at the front of the queue?

Answer:

Again, refugee status should be on the basis of need, not any religious criteria.